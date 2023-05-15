The Food Bank of Northern Nevada says it collected more than 104,000 pounds of food during this year's annual Stamp Out Hunger event.
Stamp Out Hunger is the largest single-day food drive in the country, and is held every May.
"The Food Bank of Northern Nevada is so very grateful for the generous support of this food drive throughout the community. We are also so thankful for the hard work of the letter carriers here in northern Nevada and across the nation. Thank you so very much!," says Jocelyn Lantrip, Marketing Director for Food Bank of Northern Nevada.
"We expect that more donations will continue to come in throughout the week but we are so impressed with what we already have in house."
Donations will also be delivered to the Sierra Community House in North Tahoe & Truckee, Healthy Communities Coalition benefiting all of Lyon County, Carson Valley Food Closet in Gardnerville, Fish in Carson City & Dayton, and New Frontier in Fallon.
If you missed this year's event and still want to participate, you can donate through the Stamp Out Hunger virtual food drive: Stamp Out Hunger Virtual Food Drive, where every $1 helps to provide 3 meals.