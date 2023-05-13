Today, the Food Bank of Northern Nevada joined the National Association of Letter Carriers for their Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive.
"It's the largest nationwide food drive, one day food drive in the country," said Jocelyn Lantrip, Director of Marketing for the Food Bank of Northern Nevada.
The food drive began with people leaving their donations of non-perishable, non-expired food items near their mailboxes or doorsteps.
Mail carriers then picked them up and after their truck was full, they brought it back to the post office.
Other non-postal workers volunteered helped pick up food today too.
Many of the carrier trucks had to make multiple stops.
"Some routes have a get a ton of food some of those trucks get filled to capacity a couple times," said Clarence McCarthy, President of Branch 709 Northern Nevada Letter Carriers. "Some neighborhoods really put out the food."
The food bank says they are one of many local food banks and pantries who receive food donations during this donation drive.
"And generally, we receive little over 100,000 pounds of food so it is significant," Lantrip said.
That's especially with the convenience for the donators since they barely have to leave their house. Leaving all the hard work up to the letter carriers, which some say, they enjoy it.
"It's just a very good feeling at the end of the day it's a lot of hard work for our letter carriers, but I think they all like doing it," McCarthy said.
The food bank tells us this event is one of the most important drives they participate in all year.
"One of the things that we love about this food drive in particular it is that in the spring and that is when people don't think about hunger," Lantrip said. "They think about it during the holidays and unfortunately it's a year around problem."
If you were unable to donate today, you can still make a donation on their website or check for future events here:
Food Bank of Northern Nevada – Healthy Food. Every Person. Every Day. (fbnn.org)