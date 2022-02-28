The Reno City Council invites the public to a Stand with Ukraine solidarity event on Tuesday at City Plaza.
The event will start at 3:30 p.m.
You are invited to show your support by bringing sunflowers to add to the BELIEVE sculpture!
This past weekend, dozens of people showed up for a rally in same location to show their support with Ukraine.
