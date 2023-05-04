Some actors from Star Wars are set to make an appearance at the Lake Tahoe Comic Con in September.
It's happening September 23rd and 24th at the Tahoe Event Center.
Fans can meet Mark Dobson - the voice of Salicious Crumb, C Andrew Nelson - who has played Darth Vader in some of the games and Alan Fernades - who played a Tuskan Raider in ‘A New Hope.’
There will also be cosplay contests, vendors and more at the convention.
Tickets go on sale, Friday, May 5 at 10 a.m. and start at $16 for Sunday and $19 for Saturday. Guests will be able to purchase a Two-Day Pass for $30.