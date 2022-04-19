Officials from all over our state joined Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak for the first healthcare provider summit in Las Vegas today, April 19, 2022.
At the event, Governor Sisolak called for $20 million in funding to help Nevada's crisis stabilization centers be able to offer more emergency services.
U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra was at the summit and announced that Nevada will receive a million dollars in funding to help launch the 988 line to help Nevadans get connected to the National Suicide Prevention lifeline (1-800-273-8255).
"We know there are a lot of folks suffering real mental stress and a lot of emotional distress, and we want you to know we're there with you," said Secretary Becerra.
He mentions that the hope is to have the 988 line available for Nevadans to start using by this July.
Secretary Becerra also addressed the recent change to mask mandates while traveling, saying "We will respect the ruling, as I said, I will respect the ruling, but I follow the science and I would urge, as Governor Sisolak just did, people to take every precaution necessary to protect themselves, especially if you're older or not as healthy as you might want to be."