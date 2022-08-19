Nevada State Police are investigating a crash that killed a Utah woman near Winnemucca earlier this month.
On Saturday August 6, 2022, at approximately 1:42 p.m., Troopers with the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol Division, responded to a report of a vehicle crash on Interstate 80, near state mile marker 186 (county mile marker 22 in Humboldt County).
This location is approximately 8 miles east of Winnemucca, NV.
A preliminary investigation determined that a gray Toyota 4runner SUV was traveling westbound on Interstate 80 in the left travel lane.
For unknown reasons the driver of the Toyota drove of the left side of the road into the center median.
The driver overcorrected to the right causing the vehicle to overturn as it traveled back across the Interstate.
Unfortunately, the passenger, Maggie Bringhurst (age 23) of Logan, UT, did not survive the crash and was pronounced deceased on scene.
The driver was evaluated on scene and reported to be uninjured.
Impairment is suspected to be a contributing factor in the crash.
The crash is being investigated by the Nevada Highway Patrol Northern Command East Multi-Disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team (M.I.R.T.).
If you were a witness to this incident, or have any information regarding the crash, please contact Sergeant Mitch Payne of the NHP Elko Office at (775) 753- 1111
(Nevada State Police)