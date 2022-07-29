Nevada State Police are investigating a crash that killed a man in Eureka County earlier this month.
On Sunday July 10, 2022 at approximately 7:11 P.M. Pacific Time, Troopers with the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol Division, responded to a vehicle crash on US-50, near mile marker 35 in Eureka County.
This location is approximately 2 mile west of Eureka, NV.
A Preliminary investigation determined that a black Dodge Ram pick-up truck was traveling west on US-50 in the westbound travel lane. For unknown reasons, the Dodge drove off the right side of the roadway and stuck multiple reflective marker posts.
The driver overcorrected multiple times eventually going up a small embankment and overturning.
Unfortunately, the driver of the Dodge, Chris Nielson (age 48) of Eureka, NV, was unrestrained and ejected from the vehicle as it overturned. He was pronounced deceased on the scene.
The crash is being investigated by the Nevada Highway Patrol Northern Command East Multi-Disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team (M.I.R.T.). If you were a witness to this incident, or have any information regarding the crash, please contact Sergeant Mitch Payne of the NHP Elko Office at (775) 753- 1111.