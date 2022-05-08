Nevada State Police are investigating a crash on I-580 in Carson City that killed one person on April 30.
On Saturday, April 30, 2022, at approximately 4:12 a.m., Troopers with the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol Division, responded to reports of a single vehicle crash southbound on IR-580 in the area of Carson City mile marker 7 in Carson City.
A preliminary investigation indicates the driver of a black 2010 Subaru Legacy sedan was driving southbound on IR-580 near Carson City mile marker 7.
For unknown reasons, the driver allowed the Subaru to run off the roadway to the right striking the jersey wall.
The vehicle then continued left across the travel lanes, struck the inside guardrail and then struck the cable barrier in the median. The driver was ejected from the vehicle.
The driver of the Subaru (Fernando Flores Medrano, a 22-year-old Carson City resident) succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. This crash is being investigated by the Highway Patrol Division’s Northern Command West Multi-Disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team (M.I.R.T.) - Case #220402094. If anyone has any information about this crash, please send an email to ncwmirt@dps.state.nv.us and reference the case number