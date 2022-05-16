Nevada State Police say they are investigating a motorcycle crash that killed one person in Silver Springs on earlier this month.
On Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at approximately 8:53 p.m., Troopers with the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol Division, responded to reports of a motorcycle crash on westbound on US-50 at SR-439 (USA Parkway) in Silver Springs.
A Preliminary investigation indicates the driver of a red 2006 Honda Shadow motorcycle was traveling east on the US-50 near the roundabout with SR-439.
The driver lost control of the motorcycle, crossed from the #1 to the #2 travel lanes before leaving the roadway on the right and overturning.
The driver was ejected from the motorcycle.
The driver of the Honda (Donald Devore, a 72-year-old Igo California resident) succumbed to his injuries from the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
This crash is being investigated by the Highway Patrol Division’s Northern Command West Multi-Disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team (M.I.R.T.) - Case #220500263.
If anyone has any information about this crash, please send an email to ncwmirt@dps.state.nv.us and reference the case number.
(Nevada State Police)