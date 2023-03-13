State transportation contracts announced during today’s Nevada Transportation Board of Directors meeting are projected to support 1,837 job years while helping provide a transportation system to keep Nevada safe and connected.
A projected 1,837 jobs will be supported for one year by the highway contracts and agreements reviewed as part of the March 13 state transportation board meeting. Transportation improvements reviewed/approved at this month’s state transportation board meeting include:
- Resurface approximately three miles of Interstate 11 and State Route 172 near Hoover Dam interchange in Clark County, and widen right turn on SR 172 for enhanced geometrics and traffic movement to the Hoover Dam.
- Widen State Route 445 (Pyramid Highway) from four to six lanes between Queen Way to Los Altos Parkway, construct new shared use path and sidewalk and make other highway improvements between Queen Way and Golden View Drive.
- Replace the State Route 396 (Upper Valley Road) bridge, originally constructed in 1931, over Union Pacific Railroad tracks north of Lovelock.
- Repave U.S. 50 between U.S. 50A (Leeteville Junction) and east of Allen Road in Churchill County, including accessibility, drainage and other improvements.
- Widen I-15 between Speedway Blvd. and the U.S. 93 interchange in Clark County, including bridge rehabilitation, commercial truck parking improvements, and enhanced landscaping and aesthetics.
- Resurface and otherwise rehabilitate approximately two and a half miles of I-580 from Peckham Lane to Mill Street in Reno.
NDOT contracts are thoroughly reviewed against NDOT engineering estimates and include disadvantaged business enterprise participation goals. Construction start dates vary.
To date, Nevada state transportation projects utilizing Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act funding are projected to support 11,629 jobs.
Council of Economic Advisers formulas were used to estimate the number of direct, indirect and induced jobs.
It is estimated that every $1 invested in public transportation projects can generate between $2 and $6 in local economic activity.
(Nevada Department of Transportation)