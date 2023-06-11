Saturday night just before 10 p.m., Nevada State Police were called to a report of a reckless driver in the area of I-580 and State Route 431 in South Reno.
A trooper saw the car that was described stopped near Veterans Highway and SR 431 and when the trooper approached the suspect's car, they drove off. The trooper sent out a broadcast of the car's description and which way they went.
Not long after, another trooper saw the car heading north in the southbound lanes of South Virginia St. near Kietzke Lane. The trooper noticed the suspect's car was missing the back, left, tire and was driving on the rim.
That NSP officer notified the first trooper of the car's location and they put up a traffic stop on Moana Lane east of I-580.
An officer-involved shooting broke out at the traffic stop. The suspect was eventually arrested and booked into the Washoe County Jail.
The Washoe County Regional Officer Involved Shooting Team is conducting the investigation and the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is the lead investigative agency.