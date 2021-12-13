Later this week, several agencies will launch “Protect Nevada’s Future” a statewide effort to get kids ages 5-11 vaccinated against COVID-19.
The event will feature pharmacies, pop-up clinics, and provider offices throughout the state that will be offering Pfizer’s 5-to-11-year-old COVID-19 vaccine. Each site will provide vaccine information for parents and caregivers to make sure their questions are answered.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized the emergency use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children 5 to 11 years of age on October 29, 2021. The vaccine is to be administered as a two-dose primary series, 21 days apart.
According to results from clinical trials, the vaccine was found to have a 90.9% efficacy rate in preventing COVID-19 in children 5 to 11 years old. The side effects experienced by trial participants in the age group were very mild, and include pain and redness at the injection site, fatigue, headache, fever, diarrhea, and muscle pain.
To find a vaccine site for kids ages 5 to 11 years, visit nvcovidfighter.org or call 800-401-0946.
(Office of Governor Sisolak contributed to this report.)