From heavy snow, to back to back thunderstorms, and extreme heat and cold, the weather this year has been nothing but normal in northern Nevada and California. So what is a typical summer in northern Nevada like? It’s actually the current forecast with highs in the mid 90’s, breezy afternoons, and an occasional thunderstorm.
July is usually Reno’s hottest month, and while the current forecast is still hot, it’s not as hot as it has been. Along with our typical summer weather comes higher fire danger, especially in the afternoon.
It is routine for our winds to pick up each afternoon, from the Washoe Zephyr, which is a westerly wind driven by temperature and pressure differences throughout the region. They usually occur in the late afternoon and evening hours, and can produce wind gusts over 20 miles per hour. If a low is moving through they can be even stronger.
While it might be fun to say we broke a record, actually being outside in the heat or snow, might not be. After a long winter and spring, some people might be enjoying the typical summer weather. Luckily, our air quality has been in pretty good shape lately. Fingers crossed it stays that way, and fire danger is minimized.
Wind direction is key in our region, and during the summer months wind direction make a big difference in smoke forecasts and thunderstorm forecasts.
A west or southwesterly wind usually dries us out this time of year, while a southerly wind brings in moisture.
The location of a low or high determines the wind direction in our area. When the center of high pressure is over the Four Corners, a southerly wind can develop, especially over the Basin and Range.
When a low develops over the Pacific Northwest this time of year, we usually get a southwesterly flow underneath it, drying us out. The location of the low colliding with the high leads to gusty winds.
A tiny wiggle to the east or west of the Four Corners high, makes a big difference on who sees thunderstorms.
Thunderstorms tends to develop along boundaries, or where different air masses converge. For example, when there is a west wind through Reno, but a southerly, more moisture driven wind flow over the central portion of the state, thunderstorms will probably form where those two air masses converge.
This is why they tend to form along cold fronts and dry lines. Weather itself is driven by the earth trying to balance itself out. When you have two different air masses, the one that is more dense than the other goes underneath the lighter air mass, causing the air to rise. The mountains can also cause the air to rise.