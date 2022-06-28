As the days get warmer while summer is just getting started, we'll see more people cooling off in the Truckee River. While it's fun, it can also be dangerous.
Early in the summer, the river is colder and faster than we think, even though the days are warm the river can be unpredictable and you'll want to be careful. Officials point out that the Truckee River may seem small and manageable but the water has a lot of strength and is cold because there is still a little bit of snow up in the mountains melting right now.
On a holiday weekend like the 4th of July, although it is a celebration weekend, officials say you really shouldn't mix drinking alcohol with water activities.
Ben Kleinbach, a Firefighter Paramedic for TMFR says "Alcohol and the river never mix we want people to be safe out there, alcohol impairs your judgment, and your ability to swim and your ability to over come the cold water."
He recommends never to underestimate the river and swim in slower areas, have friends and family around for safety and put kids in lifejackets at all times. Kleinbach mentions "We do get quite a few call outs during holiday weekends like this, and we'd rather not, we'd rather see people be safe out there and use the river responsibly."