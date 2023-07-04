The Washoe County Health District awarded STEP2, a private local non-profit that helps women recover from addiction, the Extra Mild Award (EMA) at the June 22 District Board of Health meeting.
The EMA is awarded to business in Washoe County that have gone above and beyond the requirements of the Nevada Clean Air Act.
The Act was passed to protect children and adults from secondhand cigarette smoke and secondhand aerosol from vaping products in most indoor public places and indoor places of employment.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), exposure to secondhand smoke from burning tobacco products can cause disease and premature death among nonsmokers.
The demand for smoke-free environments has increased since the COVID-19 pandemic raised awareness for respiratory health.
For many local business and organizations, meeting this demand means better meeting the needs of their customers and community-at-large.
STEP2 received the award for protecting their clients, staff and visitors from secondhand smoke exposure with their smoke-free and vape-free policy.