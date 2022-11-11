Clark County, Washoe County and Douglas County each released another batch of votes Friday night, which has tightened the Senate race.

At Clark's release, Republican Adam Laxalt was leading by less than 800 votes.

With Washoe's, Laxalt is now leading over Catherine Cortez Masto by 821 votes in the state... a drop down from his 2,000+ vote lead by the time Douglas County released votes.

Democrats can now retain control of the Senate by winning either the Nevada race, which remains too early to call, or next month’s runoff in Georgia. Republicans now must win both those races to take the majority.

Following these releases, the Associated Press (AP) called the race for Nevada Attorney General. Aaron Ford has won reelection.

AP also called the approval of Question 2 on Nevada's ballot. This will change the State's minimum wage to $12, effective July 1, 2024.

Meanwhile on Friday, incumbent Governor Steve Sisolak released a statement about the state of Nevada's gubernatorial race, saying he reached out to Sheriff Joe Lombardo to wish him success.

With the race leading in Republican Joe Lombardo's favor by over 20,000 votes, Steve Sisolak wrote that it seems he will fall short of winning.

Joe Lombardo will be Nevada's 31st governor.

Sisolak's full statement follows here:

“While votes are still coming in – and we need every ballot tallied and every voice heard – it appears we will fall a percentage point or so short of winning. Obviously that is not the outcome I want, but I believe in our election system, in democracy and honoring the will of Nevada voters. So whether you voted for me or Sheriff Lombardo, it is important that we now come together to continue moving the state forward. That is why I reached out to the Sheriff to wish him success.

We’ve been through a lot these last four years, from a once-in-a-century pandemic to the stresses and strains of global inflation. I know it has been a challenge for many of you and I couldn’t be prouder of how this state has worked to get us to a better day. I also am proud that we made the tough decisions during COVID that helped save an estimated 30,000 Nevada lives even if those decisions sometimes had tough political ramifications.

Over the remainder of my term I will continue working hard on behalf of Nevada. You deserve no less. And upon leaving office, I will work in every way I can to make Nevada stronger.

While it seems I will come up short at the polls, I am excited that Senator Cortez Masto is on a path to win. We need her strong voice on behalf of our state in Washington.

I want to thank my family, including my two daughters, Ashley and Carley, the love of my life and best friend, Kathy, and my mother, who at 96 has been my biggest supporter since day one. And to my campaign staff, everyone who knocked doors, sent texts, and donated, thank you for fighting for me. For this single dad and son of a blue collar factory worker, the opportunities this state has given me are more than I could have ever asked for.

It has been the honor of my life to be your governor and I want to thank you for giving me this incredible opportunity to serve.”

Sheriff Joe Lombardo released the following statement:

“I’ve dedicated my life to protecting and serving our community, and now, I’m honored to have the opportunity to protect and serve our entire state as your next governor.

“Our victory is a victory for all Nevadans who want our state to get back on track. It’s a victory for small business owners, for parents, for students, and for law enforcement. It’s a victory for all Nevadans who believe that our best and brightest days are ahead of us.

“Of course, this victory wouldn’t have been possible without the tireless work and patience of my incredible family, staff, supporters, and volunteers. Thank you for fighting for the future of our state alongside me during this campaign.

“Nevada, from the bottom of my heart, thank you for the great trust you have placed in me. Donna and I can’t wait to get to work for our state in Carson City.”

Sheriff Lombardo will deliver his first remarks as governor-elect on Monday, November 14, 2022 at Rancho High School in North Las Vegas. In June 2021, Sheriff Lombardo announced his candidacy for governor at Rancho High School, his alma mater.

Republican Anthony Stavros won the Lieutenant Governor's race on Friday over the incumbent, Elizabeth Cano Burkhead.

Democrat Susie Lee has won reelection to U.S. House in Nevada's 3rd Congressional District and Democrat Dina Titus won reelection to U.S. House in Nevada's 1st Congressional District.

Steven Horsford also won reelection to the U.S. House in Nevada's 4th Congressional District.

Democrat Cisco Aguilar currently leads in the race for Nevada's new Secretary of State and incumbent Democrat Zach Conine leads in the race for State Treasurer.

Conine now has a total of 445,722 votes while Michele Fiore has 435,358.

Cortez Masto has almost 5,000 more of the Washoe vote as of Thursday night.

Meanwhile, Washoe County released building security footage Friday from when the ballot count livestream went down to when the feed was restored the next morning.

The seven videos are all from Building A and include the garage, front lobby and rear lobby and voter entry.

You can watch the videos by clicking on this link.

Washoe County says its ballot count livestream lost connection with the courtesy cameras late Wednesday night and was restored when staff came back early Thursday morning.

"The Washoe County security administrator has reviewed the building’s security cameras. According to the Washoe County security administrator, that footage shows the parking garage, the hallway between the garage, and the entry doors to the Registrar’s Office. He has affirmed that no one entered the ballot room or Registrar’s Office during the time that the courtesy livestream was down. Security and Technology Services is working to put that footage into a viewable file that can be provided to the public."

It will still be days before all the ballots in Nevada are counted especially with all the mail-in ballots this time around.

In Washoe County, the registrar's office is dealing with an unexpected mass of mail ballots received on Tuesday and Wednesday.

They were expecting about 16,000 mail ballots from Election Day, but actually got 18,500.

Mail delivery on Wednesday brought in approximately 4,500 ballots.

“Our staff did an incredible job keeping us caught up leading into Election Day so that we are able to process everything we received yesterday, and we expect to report a large spike in results tomorrow,” Interim Registrar Jamie Rodriguez said. “We did a lot of work to make sure we had as much information as possible yesterday, but now it means that today’s results will be smaller. Tomorrow we’ll have more information to report. My focus is to count ballots accurately, not quickly.”

There are currently 200-300 suspended ballots that will be processed after all other ballots are tabulated.

Approximately 1,400 ballots are awaiting signature curing.

"I think between the primary and now this election, we are seeing that there is a really strong preference for mail ballots. And so I do think we are going to have to continue to add more resources to support the processing of mail ballots,” says Jamie Rodriguez, Interim Registrar of Voters, Washoe County.

They also have a few thousand mail ballots that have issues - either they're damaged, or filled out in colored ink or pencil or the signature doesn't match.

So if you voted using a mail ballot, it's a good idea to go online and check that there are no issues with it... And if there are, you can fix them in time.

You can go on to this website to check your ballot: https://www.nvsos.gov/sos/elections/voters/tracking

“If you sent in a mail ballot, that'll show if we received it, if your ballot has been challenged, it'll show that your ballot has been challenged."

The registrar will notify people by mail if there's an issue, but it's faster to check it online.

The last day to cure problematic ballots is Monday at 5 p.m., but they will be open over the weekend during business hours.

Final results will be posted on the Secretary of State's website. They will not be official until the canvass on November 18, but they will be updated routinely until then.

The canvass of the general election returns will happen on or before the 10th working day following the General Election, this year being on November 18.

Members of the Supreme Court will meet with the Secretary of State on Nov. 22 to canvass the vote.

She asks that voters be patient, everything will be counted, it may just take some time.

Meanwhile, Clark County Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria during a press conference on Friday said that more than 12,300 ballots were run through and reported on in Thursday night's report.

"As of this morning, we received 104 pieces of mail, which is obviously a lot lower than we had been. We have one more day tomorrow to pick up mail and that'll be the last of the mail. We know that right now, based on what we saw in the vault this morning, we've got a little over 50,000 ballots that still need to be counted. 15,900 ballots are currently in tabulation behind us here being tabulated. There are 34,130 currently being worked on by the counting board. And as soon as those are complete, they will be sent directly to tabulation."

Staff will continue to work through the weekend, even on the Veterans Day holiday, in order to make a Saturday deadline.

On Thursday, Gloria commented on former President Donald Trump's Truth Social comment that Clark County has a "corrupt voting system."

"Obviously he's misinformed two years later about the law. And our election processes which ensure the integrity of elections in Clark County and the state. We couldn't go any faster now, even if we wanted to. I'm going to remind you all of what I mentioned yesterday. As far as the statutory deadlines that are in place, we in the state of Nevada must wait until Saturday to receive any of those ballots that were put into the United States Postal Service and postmarked by November 8th. We have to receive those up until Saturday. On Monday the 14th that will be our deadline for those voters who have been sent to the cure, because in our validation process, we were unable to match their signature to the signatures that we have on file. We have to wait for that deadline. So they'll have until the end of day Monday 5 p.m. in order to cure those ballots."

Despite polls closing at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, everyone who was in line at the time of the closing, they were still able to vote so that pushed back the start of the ballot count a few hours.

He says Clark County was focused on receiving ballots on Election Day, so that was their priority.

The deadline for them to count mail in ballots is next Tuesday and the deadline to cure ballots is Monday.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report)