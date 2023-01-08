As the National Weather Service anticipates an atmospheric river event in the western Nevada region starting Saturday evening into Sunday morning, Storey County officials are reminding all residents to prepare by having food, water, batteries, flashlights and alternative heating sources on hand as power may go out.
Following a special meeting of the Board of Commissioners on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, a resolution declaring a state of emergency in Storey County was approved.
The storm is expected to bring heavy snow Sunday and heavy rain starting Monday mid-morning. Urban and small stream flooding is possible. Self-service sand piles are located at Fire Station 74 in Lockwood, Fire Station 72 in the Virginia City Highlands, The Mark Twain Community Center in Mark Twain, and at the end of Toll Road opposite of the Icehouse in Virginia City.
Sandbags are provided but residents are asked to bring their own shovel.
If needed, an evacuation center for Lockwood area residents is prepared at the Senior Center on Peri Ranch Road.
Residents are reminded to prepare for this winter storm by having alternative heat sources and blankets, flashlights and batteries, medications, water (a gallon per family member per day), ready-to-eat food, generators and extra fuel, portable battery packs for mobile phones, etc., on hand.
In the event of an emergency call 911.
(Storey County)