Storey County is asking residents to make plans for additional impacts due to the latest winter storm warnings starting Wednesday, Jan. 4.
Residents at higher elevations including Virginia City, Gold Hill and the Virginia City Highlands should prepare for heavy snowfall including alternative heat sources and blankets, flashlights and batteries, medications, water, ready-to-eat food, generators and extra fuel, portable battery packs for mobile phones, etc.
The warming center in Virginia City remains open. The center is in the small building on the south side of the Fire Station on C Street. Bring water, snacks and cell phone power cords.
For lower elevations, including Lockwood, Painted Rock and portions of the Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center, there is a possibility of localized flooding starting Thursday, Jan. 5 to Friday, Jan. 6. Sandbags are available at the Lockwood Fire Station 74, located at 431 Canyon Way.
Regionally, travel will be impacted by the storms including rain, snow at higher elevations and heavy winds starting this week.
In the event of an emergency call 911.
(Storey County)