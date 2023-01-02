Weather Alert

...Fast Moving Storm Later Today Followed by a Bigger Storm Midweek... A couple of storm systems are on the docket for the first week of 2023 with additional storms likely into the second week. FIRST STORM MONDAY PM-TUESDAY AM: * Snow levels with the first storm will be down to all valley floors. Snowfall amounts will be light, generally 5 to 10 inches along the Sierra crest, 2 to 5 inches in the Tahoe Basin and up to 2 inches elsewhere. Current projections have the snow starting around commute time late this afternoon with most of the snowfall occurring through the evening hours. Prepare for slick roads, especially once the sun sets today. SECOND STRONGER STORM WEDNESDAY PM-THURSDAY: * Winds across ridges will increase Wednesday afternoon and peak overnight with gusts approaching 100 mph. Winds down on the valley floors do not look overly strong but typical wind prone areas along Highway 395 and Highway 95 near Walker Lake could experience gusts above 40 mph. * Rain and snow return to the region Wednesday afternoon and evening with an abundant moisture tap, but less favorable orientation than the storm we just had. This keeps the heavier precipitation near the Sierra crest, with periods of lighter precipitation for the eastern Sierra and western Nevada. A cold frontal passage late Wednesday night into Thursday morning will spread rain and snow eastward across the region. * Snow levels will be tricky with this storm and there may be a period Wednesday afternoon and evening when they rise to 6500- 7000 feet in the Sierra, but stay near 4000-4500 feet in western Nevada. This is a situation where it rains around Lake Tahoe while seeing snow or a rain/snow mix in western Nevada valleys. The aforementioned cold front will drop snow levels Wednesday night in the Sierra, but help lift snow levels into the 4500-5000 foot range by mid-morning Thursday for western Nevada. * Total snow projections for this storm range from 2 to 3 feet along the Sierra crest and 6 to 12 inches for the Tahoe Basin and foothills of the eastern Sierra to several inches on valley floors, mainly near and west of US-95. If you have travel plans through the Sierra, prepare for winter weather driving conditions ahead of time and try to avoid the worst conditions. There will likely be periods of snow and icy roads even on the valley floors at times this week and possible next week as well as additional storms arrive.