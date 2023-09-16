Money
Storey County is now accepting applications for their 2023/2024 Community Project Grant.

The grant was developed to help communities with projects that will benefit and enhance the lives of community members, according to a post on the Storey County Facebook page.

For purposes of the grant, the county has been divided into four areas, each one eligible for grants of up to $10,000.

Those areas are:

  1. Lockwood, Mustang, Painted Rock, and the Northeast
  2. Lagomarsino and the Highlands
  3. Gold Hill and Virginia City
  4. Mark Twain

Communities within each area are encouraged to collaborate when seeking funding for their projects.

Each application requires a minimum of three people who live within their designated area to work together as a team, and multiple teams from each area can submit applications.

Each funding request can either be for a single project totaling $10,000 or multiple smaller projects that add up to $10,000.

For more information contact Grants manager Honey Coughlin at hcoughlin@storeycounty.org or call (775) 546-3183.

