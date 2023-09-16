Storey County is now accepting applications for their 2023/2024 Community Project Grant.
The grant was developed to help communities with projects that will benefit and enhance the lives of community members, according to a post on the Storey County Facebook page.
For purposes of the grant, the county has been divided into four areas, each one eligible for grants of up to $10,000.
Those areas are:
- Lockwood, Mustang, Painted Rock, and the Northeast
- Lagomarsino and the Highlands
- Gold Hill and Virginia City
- Mark Twain
Communities within each area are encouraged to collaborate when seeking funding for their projects.
Each application requires a minimum of three people who live within their designated area to work together as a team, and multiple teams from each area can submit applications.
Each funding request can either be for a single project totaling $10,000 or multiple smaller projects that add up to $10,000.
For more information contact Grants manager Honey Coughlin at hcoughlin@storeycounty.org or call (775) 546-3183.