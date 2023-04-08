The Storey County Sheriff's Office says they've located the car and driver in a reckless driving investigation.
On Friday, April 7, the Storey County Sheriff's Office posted on their Facebook page, seeking the public's help in locating a black Tesla last seen on Cartwright Road.
In the video, it appears the Tesla was driving at a high rate of speed and illegally passing vehicles.
It is unknown at this time if the driver was charged with any crime.
----------
Original Story from April 7:
Storey County deputies need your help finding a driver and a black Tesla in a reckless driving investigation.
Deputies say the model 3 Tesla has chrome trim around the windows.
It was last seen heading eastbound on April 5 around 6:40 p.m. on Cartwright Road at the mailboxes, towards the highlands.
Deputies say the Tesla appears to have a black license plate with yellow lettering, possibly a California 'retro' plate or Golden Knights plate.
The unidentified driver is a person of interest in the case.
If you have any information that can help authorities, contact the Storey County Sheriff's Office at 775-847-0959 and reference case 23-307.