The Storey County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a car stuck in a creet on Sunday.
On arriving, deputies found a white Chevy sedan with two disabled tires in the creek near the Lagomarsino Petroglyphs.
According to a Facebook post from the SCSO, the car is still there and arrangements are being made to have it recovered.
The Sheriff's Office wants to remind people that the trails to the petroglyphs are extremely rocky, rutted and washed out in areas. They ask that people not attempt to use them unless they have a properly equipped vehicle.