On Monday, around 3:30 p.m., a report of an active shooter barricaded inside the Red Dog Saloon in Virginia City was received by Storey County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) dispatch.
SCSO deputies initiated a quick response, evacuated civilians in the area and entered the building.
The building was cleared without incident and the call was determined to be unfounded, and possibly a "swatting" incident.
Swatting is defined as the criminal act of making a hoax or prank call to report serious crimes to get emergency services dispatched.
Investigation into the individual(s) responsible for the false report of an active shooter will be conducted.
There is no threat to the public.