Travel is discouraged Tuesday and Wednesday with a Winter Storm Warning posted for the Sierra as a result. This storm looks like a classic mid-level cyclone with a low, cold front, and a warm front. There is also some moisture to work with. There will be more wind than rain or snow in the valley, but there is a short window as the front moves through Tuesday afternoon for the valley to pick up some rain. The majority of the snow will fall in the Sierra on Tuesday, and will be heavy at times with low visibility. A Wind Advisory is posted for the Truckee Meadows and goes through 8pm Tuesday, for wind gusts near 55mph. Oftentimes, rain chances go down in the valley as winds pick up.
The snow will be steady Tuesday, but more scattered on Wednesday as the low moves southeast. The valley has a 70% chance for rain/snow Tuesday afternoon, and a 30% chance on Wednesday. The Sierra has a 90% chance of snow on Tuesday and 80% chance on Wednesday. This storm will favor the Sierra because of the orientation of the low being perpendicular to the mountains, and a southerly flow in the valley. The valley has a better chance for spillover when the flow is coming from the west or southwest.
As the cold front moves through, there will be enough lift to get the rain to develop in the Truckee Meadows as well. Rain totals will range from a trace through a quarter of an inch. Snow totals will range from a couple inches in the foothills, to 6-15 inches at lake level, to 1-2 feet in the high Sierra above 7000’. The best chance for snow in the valley will be Wednesday morning, but most of the moisture will be gone in the valley at that point. Watch out for some icy patches Wednesday morning from frozen puddles. Lows Wednesday morning will be below freezing.
Thanks to a higher sun angle, snow has a harder time sticking to paved surfaces this time of year, but can still accumulate on grassy areas. If it snows hard enough the snow can pile up on roadways too. For example, up in the Sierra the snow will be able to pile up by late morning, and unfortunately add to the snow loading problem that is already occurring. Sometimes low visibility can be just as bad of a problem as slick conditions. Colder, light, and fluffy snow gets blown around easier than heavy wet snow.
According to the Climate Prediction Center, the long term forecast for April is trending drier than normal as a whole, but the next couple of weeks is trending cooler and wetter than normal. A weaker system will move through the area over the weekend, and possibly another one on Monday. I’m not seeing any good signals of warm, sunny weather anytime soon.
