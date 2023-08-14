As students head back to school, we can expect cloudy skies with a chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms each day this week.
Pack the raincoats and umbrellas in your backpacks in case you get caught in storm on the way home from school or work.
Some of the storms will be strong with heavy rain, gusty winds and dangerous lightning. Be prepared to seek shelter from the storms if you have outdoor plans.
Morning lows will be in the 60s with mid 90s for afternoon high temperatures.
Cooling down into the 80s this weekend with a chance for showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Have a great day!