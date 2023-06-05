Weather Alert

...SCATTERED SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS THROUGH THIS EVENING ACROSS THE SIERRA, NORTHEAST CALIFORNIA, AND WESTERN NEVADA... * Showers and thunderstorms are beginning to develop over Mineral and Mono counties late this morning. Showers and thunderstorms will increase in coverage, and become scattered to numerous this afternoon and evening. * Thunderstorms will be capable of producing frequent cloud-to- ground lightning, gusty outflow winds greater than 40 mph, hail a half inch to an inch in diameter in stronger storms, and heavy rainfall. Heavy rainfall over recent burn scars could also produce localized areas of flash flooding and debris flows. Gusty winds over area lakes can cause sudden rough lake waters, which could capsize small vessels. * If you are outdoors, make a plan to head indoors once thunder roars! Make sure to have a quick way to seek shelter in the event that a thunderstorm forms nearby. Stay inside for at least 30 minutes after the last sound of thunder is heard.