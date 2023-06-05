We are back to a stormy weather pattern with afternoon showers and thunderstorms likely each day this week.
Some of the storms will be strong with heavy rain, flash flooding, hail and dangerous lightning.
Be prepared to seek shelter if you have outdoor plans, especially for hikers in the mountains carry your rain gear.
Look out for gusty winds around the storms especially on area lakes, boaters should stay close to the shore.
Showers and storms continue through the weekend with cooler 70s for afternoon high temperatures.
Download our free KTVN weather app on your phone to get the latest radar to see exactly where the storms are.