Scattered showers and thunderstorms will rumble through our valleys by Tuesday afternoon and evening.
Look out for a slick evening commute with snow showers in the higher elevations and winter driving conditions along our mountain passes through Wednesday morning.
Showers continue on Wednesday and Thursday, then we clear things out in time for the weekend.
Temperatures stay cooler than average with highs in the mid to upper 50s the next few days and mid 60s by the weekend under partly cloudy skies.
Check www.nvroads.com for the latest road conditions in the mountains.