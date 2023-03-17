After a really nice first part of the weekend, we turn stormy again by Sunday morning with snow in the mountains and chain controls likely with a few rain showers in our valleys.
Windy Sunday afternoon with even better chances for heavy Sierra snow and valley rain by Monday and Tuesday.
We could see a few snow showers down here Monday and Tuesday mornings along with rain showers during the day, as snow levels bounce around.
Plan on chain controls and delays in the mountains Sunday through Wednesday.
Clean out your storm drains and gutters to prepare for more rain and snow melt.
Rivers and streams will be on the rise with minor to moderate flooding possible.