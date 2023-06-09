Take advantage of the drier weather Friday, because this weekend will be soggy with thunderstorms likely.
Rain totals will range from a quarter of an inch to over an inch from Friday through Wednesday. Rain totals will vary greatly, as the storms will be scattered.
With that being said, there will be plenty of moisture to work with this weekend, and any storm that does develop could produce heavy downpours leading to ponding on the roadways.
Flash Flooding will also be a concern this weekend, mainly over burn scars and poor drainage areas. Standing water is oftentimes much deeper than it appears.
Majority of the storms will develop in the afternoon and evening, but a few thunderstorms can’t be ruled out at night in the Sierra, but by the time they reach the Truckee Meadows it will be after sunrise. Most of the storms won’t start until 12 or 1pm. They will start to our south, southeast and travel northward, eventually reaching the Reno area.
Another area of low pressure will move in from the west early Saturday, combining with daytime heating and moisture to produce numerous showers and storms. The flow around a low is counter clockwise, which means the flow in the valley over the weekend will be out of the south and southeast. This is a favorable direction for us to have more moisture move in.
Storm chances goes into Monday too, as the low will be slow to leave.
Small hail, gusty winds, and frequent lightning could also develop with any storms that do develop. Heavy rain will lower the wind threat, but as the storm collapses and dies, the outflow could still top 40mph with stronger cells. Thunderstorms are fueled by heat, and as the storm rains itself out, it also cools off, killing the storm. Lingering outflow boundaries can also make it easier for new storms to form. You can think of outflow boundaries as mini cold fronts, or a cool rush of air shooting out of the bottom of the storm.
There won’t be a ton of sunshine each morning, but it will be drier than the afternoon. If you are desperate to go outside this weekend, the morning is the time to do so. Friday will be drier, as our winds come out of the west. The westerly flow will be strong enough on Friday to push a lot of the storms east of Reno, and dry us out for now. Highs on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 70’s, Sunday will be very similar.
Relative humidity is not the only measure of rain chances, precipitable water is a tool meteorologists look at to see how much water vapor there is to work with or how much moisture is in the air. An inch of precipitable water does not mean it will rain an inch, but rather if we were to ring out the atmosphere over a specific location, it would add up to one inch.
Flooding is more common when the precipitable water value is two or three times larger than normal, especially in dry climates. High precipitable water values tends to lower the hail threat, because storms with high precipitable water values tends to have smaller updrafts, which is the belly of the storm. Environments that have high precipitable water values with lots of cape or instability leads to lots of lightning. Cape is a value meteorologists look at to measure how easy it is for the air to rise. Cape values will be moderate for our area, into the hundreds. Precipitable water values will be around 0.8” which is high for our area.
