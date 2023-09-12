The Street Vibrations Fall Rally will be in downtown Reno next weekend starting on Thursday, September 21 and ending Sunday, September 24.
The event starts at 10 a.m. each day, and ends at 10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.
On Sunday, the event will end at 5 p.m.
The event is free to the public and will feature live music, a vendor village, poker run, flag raising ceremonies and non-stop entertainment for the whole family according to Roadshows Inc.
“We’ll have 10 acts performing a wide spectrum of music on the outdoor stage in Reno’s newest special event venue, Reno’s Neon Line District, next to the J Resort with the main entrance on Ralston Avenue between 3rd and 2nd Streets," said Randy Burke, president of Roadshows, Inc. event producer. "We’ll also have activities at The Bucket of Blood and Delta Saloons vendor lots in Virginia City, Reno Harley-Davidson, Battle Born Harley-Davidson in Carson City and Michael’s Reno POWERsports. Throughout the three day event you’ll find everything from contemporary rock to blues, southern rock and Outlaw Country."
According to Roadshows Inc. the event has been in downtown Reno for 28 years, and new venues with activities have been established at the Reno Harley-Davidson, Virginia City, and Carson City.
(Roadshows Inc. contributed to this report.)