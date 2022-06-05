Street Vibrations final day was this Sunday after a weekend long event this year starting on Friday. Some of the vendors say the event was a little slow to start with, but overall they were busy most of the weekend. They say no matter how many people they see at the event each year, their regulars never disappoint.
Bryant Thomas, a Biker From Fernley says "I've been doing this for 15 years helping out, and you see the same people come back year after year after year."
Although the vendors say the event was a success this weekend, they also say it seems to be getting smaller each year. Thomas mentions "They've moved us off of Virginia Street and they've compacted everything so less room, less vehicles and less trailers." Lupe Jacquez, the Owner of Malana Love adds "I'm seeing the number go high the same as last year but less crowd, I don't get it, people are spending, oh yes, but less crowds."
Thomas also says he thinks there could be less people attending the event this spring because of the increase in gas prices. He mentions "That has a lot to do with the vendors not showing up, it just too expensive to pull a big 40 foot trailer over the mountain to come here from California."
Jacquez told us she's used to biker events with around 20,000 bikes, this year she thinks there were around 3,000. She says "You know there wasn't that many bikes but there was a bunch of beautiful bikes."
They're all hoping the upcoming Street Vibrations fall event will bring in more foot traffic.