Weather Alert

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Frenchman Lake, Stampede Reservoir, Lake Davis, Eagle Lake, Washoe Lake, Topaz Lake, Bridgeport Reservoir, Mono Lake, and Crowley Lake. * WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 11 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Small boats, kayaks and paddle boards will be prone to capsizing and should remain off lake waters until conditions improve. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Check lake conditions before heading out and be prepared for a sudden increase in winds and wave heights. Consider postponing boating activities on the lake until a day with less wind. &&