Weather Alert

...Cold and Wet Through Wednesday... * An early season storm will continue bringing well below normal temperatures and chances for rain, and even some snow for elevations above 9000 feet, through Wednesday. A few thunderstorms will be possible each afternoon as well, with a 10% chance for a stray nocturnal storm Tuesday night. While overall rain rates do not appear excessive, burn scars in northeast CA, such as the Dixie Fire, will still need to be monitored for flood threats. * Liquid totals will be highest for the northern Sierra into northeast California, where 1-2 inches of rainfall is possible over the multi-day period. Wetting rains are also anticipated through the Tahoe Basin and into far northwestern Nevada. Totals will be much less, if anything, from southern Mono County to areas of western Nevada east of Highway 95. * It will be rather damp and chilly through Wednesday with daytime temperatures 10-20 degrees below average. Cloud cover will moderate overnight lows through Tuesday, with Wednesday night likely to be the coldest night as skies begin to clear. Overnight lows could drop into the 20s in colder Sierra valleys, with typically colder spots in western Nevada dipping to near freezing. * While snow will be limited to mainly areas above 9000-9500', keep in mind travel can still be impacted by wet roads and lowered visibility. Allow extra time, especially if you are traveling across the Sierra.