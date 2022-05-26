A student was arrested on Wednesday after allegedly making threats to others at Doral Academy of Northern Nevada in south Reno.
Deputies say they met with school staff and investigated the incident.
Deputies say they determined that no weapon was involved or brought onto the campus.
One student was taken into custody and booked into the Jan Evans Juvenile Justice Center on one count of making threats or conveying false information of terrorism.
The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office says it takes all threats seriously. They say in this instance, other students notified school administration and these students should be lauded for their actions.
The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office reminds everyone to report any suspicious activity or behavior to law enforcement.
(Washoe County Sheriff's Office contributed to this report.)