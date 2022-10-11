The Washoe County School District (WCSD) will celebrate Walk to School Day on Wednesday, October 12 by reinforcing safety messages to students, families and the community. This annual event provides a great opportunity to remind everyone about the many ways everyone can work together to protect the safety of students who are walking or bicycling to school.
“This is one of our favorite events of the year, and we look forward to spreading the word about how students, families, and staff members can incorporate safe and healthy exercise habits in their everyday lives,” said School Police Officer Robbie Pape, coordinator for Safe Routes to School. “We hope our families will walk or bike to school together whenever they can. It’s a great way to begin and end each day, and we encourage families spend this time together.”
“It’s important for everyone to remember that students, families, and drivers share the roadways every day, and safety is our number one concern,” said WCSD School Police Chief Jason Trevino. “Motorists need to be aware of pedestrians and bicyclists at all times, and especially in our school neighborhoods. When we turn the clocks back in early November, the days will grow shorter, so it’s even more important for everyone to be extra careful.”
At this year’s event, the mother of a student who was struck by a car and seriously injured while crossing the street near Traner Middle School three years ago will speak to students and families. Chandra Mask’s daughter Nataliya was just 12 years old when she suffered a traumatic brain injury on August 20, 2019, in the accident. She has since recovered and is attending an area high school.
National Walk to School Day is a collaborative effort between WCSD, the Regional Transportation Commission (RTC), and Renown Regional Medical Center. Students at participating schools will receive incentives like water bottles, stickers and pencils printed with safety messages. Teachers also incorporate the messages in their daily lessons.
“Our teachers and school staff members really reinforce our safety messages, not just on Walk to School Day, but every day of the year,” said Officer Pape. “They emphasize this information by encouraging students to write about what they see and hear on their trips to school. They use mapping skills and math skills to figure out how far they travel to and from school each day. They have been invaluable partners in stressing these safety messages by finding ‘teachable moments’ every day.”
(Washoe County School District)