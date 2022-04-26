Reno is the fastest warming city in the United States, according to a new report from Climate Central.
The average temperature rose 7.7 degrees since 1970.
Since 1970, Reno has seen the most warming out of the 247 cities we looked at,” said Kaitlyn Weber-Data Analyst, Climate Central.
Reno is followed Las Vegas, El Paso, and Erie, Pennsylvania. The group behind the findings, Climate Central, is an independent, non-political organization that reports the facts about changing climate and its impact on people.
“We do not advocate for any particular group, any kind of technology, we are just talking about the science and just the facts,” said Weber.
For people who might be skeptical about the data or overall warming, Climate Central leaves politics and activism out of climate, and lets the numbers speak for themselves.
“It’s not controversial amongst scientists,” she said. “Scientists are very much in agreement that the climate is warming, that it is much warmer than before.”
According to Weber, there are a lot of factors that go into Reno’s warmth. Even though climate change is a factor, it is not the only factor.
“Reno has had a lot of development, a lot of growth in population, there are other things that contribute to that warming,” she said.
Summers are getting longer, and winters are getting shorter. More hot temperatures can and will affect us in a variety of ways, she says, the most obvious, more extreme fires.
“Not only are we getting warmer, but we are also getting drier,” she said. “It is drying out the landscape, so when these fires happen, we have these forests that are just full of kindling.”
The Dixie and the Caldor Fires were the only two fires in recorded history that burnt from one side of the Sierra to the other. Both of those blazes happened in 2021.