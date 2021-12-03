Catholic Charities says during the holiest jolliest time of the year they see a dramatic increase in donations to help people in need. This year they need all they can get because more people are seeking help.
However some donated items and food might be better than others depending on a person's situation.
2 News took to the streets and spoke with individuals experiencing homelessness to ask for their suggestions.
Ray Caz said there are some food items that are difficult to eat because many people in the unhoused population can only have what they can carry or fit in a cart.
Caz said, "Canned goods... All the homeless people here, 50 percent of them do not have a can opener. Something you need an oven for... We don't have ovens. They don't fit in carts."
What he does want is some potato chips, but instead he got cake mix from the food pantry.
"I'm just going to eat the powder, I'm serious. I'm not going to bake a cake." Caz said.
While that might be his preference, it's not others and some people looking for help are not in the same situation. That's why Catholic Charities is encouraging people to donate any food item they can. Marie Baxter, the CEO said if you're heart's in the right place, and you donate an item one person can't use, there's always someone else in need who can use it. The charity can be the middle man and sort items to make sure it goes to the right person.
"All people who come here will get something that's really important and meaningful to them and appropriate for their circumstance," said Baxter.
Canned food can still be given to people experiencing homelessness. Baxter said they provide can openers.
Baxter added, "If it's a donation we receive and we can't use it here in the food pantry it can be used in the dining room. It can go over and it's turned into one of the thousands of hot meals that we're preparing on a daily basis."
If you'd like to give this holiday season, Baxter also said food isn't the only option. She suggests donating money or time by volunteering with local groups.
To learn more about Catholic Charities you can visit https://ccsnn.org/pages/general-agency-needs .