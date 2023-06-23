Summer fire restrictions will be in effect June 26 for the North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District serving the communities of Incline Village and Crystal Bay, Nevada, until further notice.
Fire restrictions prohibit the use of solid fuel, which includes charcoal and wood. This also applies to the IVGID parks and beach charcoal grilling areas.
Federal and state lands campfire restrictions may differ.
This is also a reminder during Red Flag Warnings, all sources of outdoor open flame, including gas fire pits/grills and pellet grills/smokers are prohibited.
The National Weather Service (NWS) Reno issues Red Flag Warnings to alert land management officials and fire agencies when the potential of critical weather that could lead to wildfire activity.