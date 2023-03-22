The Sun Valley General Improvement District is hiring for the upcoming summer season.
SVGID is hiring an Aquatics Supervisor, lifeguards and cashiers for seasonal, non-benefited positions.
The Aquatics Supervisor starts at $17 per hour and is responsible for the supervision and direction of lifeguard staff. Previous lifeguard experience and current certifications as Lifeguard Instructor, American Red Cross First Aid Basics, and American Red Cross Community CPR must be obtained prior to opening of pool.
Cashiers start at $12 per hour and Lifeguards start at $14 per hour. Applicants must be at least 15 years or older and previous lifeguard experience and certification are preferred, but not required. An American Red Cross Lifeguard Training course will be held for those who are interested but not yet certified.
For more information, contact Public Works Director, Brad Baeckel at (775) 673-2220, or email bbaeckel@svgid.com.
Applications may be downloaded at svgid.com/employment or can be picked up at the District’s main office located at 5000 Sun Valley Blvd., Sun Valley, NV 89433.
The Robert & Norma Fink “Sun Valley” Pool will open for the season Friday, June 16 and will be operating Tuesday through Sunday, 12pm-5pm as staffing and weather permits.
(Sun Valley General Improvement District contributed to this report.)