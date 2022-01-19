Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Deputies have arrested a Sun Valley man on a felony count of open and gross lewdness.
Deputies were called to a commercial parking lot on Northtowne Lane on Saturday, January 15, 2022, to meet with three people who wanted to report an incident which occurred that day in Sun Valley.
When deputies arrived, one of the individuals they interviewed was a 16-year-old who reported Kevin Maraman, 29 inappropriately touched her several times while they were both inside a vehicle.
The other two individuals corroborated that they witnessed the unwanted touching, and they kicked Maraman out of the vehicle. That’s when the three called deputies for help.
Maraman was previously arrested in 2020 on multiple felony charges of Statutory Sexual Seduction by a Person 21 Years Old or Older.
He pleaded guilty in Sparks Justice Court to misdemeanor charges of Engaging in or Soliciting Lewd or Dissolute Conduct in a Public Place.
(The Washoe County Sheriff's Office assisted in this report.)