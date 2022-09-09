The Washoe County District Attorney’s Office says a woman from Sun Valley has been sentenced to a combined maximum term of 20 years in prison with parole eligibility after a minimum of 8 years has been served after pleading guilty to counts of Causing Substantial Bodily Harm to Another by Driving Under the Influence.
Adrina Saenz pled guilty to two counts of Causing Substantial Bodily Harm to Another by Driving Under the Influence, and was sentenced last month to two concurrent prison terms, along with a $5,000 fine.
Saenz was arrested by the Reno Police Department (RPD) in March after patrol officers responded to a vehicle accident involving a rollover and serious injuries.
When RPD arrived, they located two victims trapped inside one of the involved vehicles who had to be extradited by the Reno Fire Department before being transported to the hospital.
They were later treated for life threatening internal injuries and multiple fractures. Officers also located Saenz who had minimal injuries and showed signs of intoxication. The subsequent investigation determined that Saenz had been driving the wrong way down Second Street in downtown Reno when she ran a red light and collided with the victim vehicle. Saenz was arrested and this office filed formal criminal charges against her.
Toxicology testing later determined that Saenz had a blood alcohol level of 0.178, which is over two times the legal limit.
At the sentencing hearing, Deputy District Attorney Jeff Hoppe argued that at any point in time that night Saenz could have chosen not to drink and drive. Instead, Saenz got behind the wheel and drove drunk the wrong way down a one-way street and crashed into a car occupied by two innocent victims.
DDA Hoppe further argued that Saenz’s egregious conduct is a threat to the safety of the citizens of Washoe County and that prison was appropriate for the substantial injuries she inflicted on the victims.