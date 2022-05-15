Sunday Pilates hosted a mental health day event at The Village at Rancharrah in light of mental health awareness month. Those who purchased tickets were gifted a swag bag and a T-Shirt stating to always be kind to your mind, while 10% of the sales went to Mental Health For America.
Briana Silvernail, the Co-Owner of Sunday Pilates says "Obviously there are a lot of negative things that are happening in our world, and to be able to bring something positive to our community I think is really important."
With beautiful weather on their side, they started with grass mat Pilates and ended with calming breathing exercises. Silvernail explains "Breathing techniques and exercising boosts serotonin."
She says Pilates helps with mental health by giving yourself a break from the day to day grind by exercising your mind and body.
A few vendors got a chance to participate supporting their own mental health initiative from the proceeds. Vendors like Bonito was selling T-Shirts and sweatshirts, Haven and Flux with mental heath themed candles, May B. Chic donating back to mental health charities, Nekter juice bar revitalizing the Pilates class "And we have some really pretty flowers, which I mean come on you cant beat that right?" Silvernail adds.
Reno Counseling Collective was also there for people to visit after the Pilates class. They provide therapy and other resources for mental health to the community.
May Swetech, the Owner & Founder May B. Chic says "Mental health is so important because you need to take care of yourself."
Silvernail adds "If you're looking for a therapist and you can't find one, or maybe they're booked you can go through them, and they can help you find different resources for mental health as well."