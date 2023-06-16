A rain free Father's Day weekend, but it will be breezy on Saturday and windy by Sunday where 30 to 40 mph gusts are possible.
Saturday you can expect sunny skies and a hot afternoon with mid to upper 80s for highs and breezy winds 10-25 mph.
A dry cool front moves through the region by Sunday afternoon giving us 15 to 30 mph winds with gusts up to 40 mph in the wind prone areas like the Washoe Valley under sunny skies.
Keep that in mind for your outdoor plans with Dad, it'll be choppy on area lakes for boating and windy for the golf game or hike.