In Super Bowl LVII, the powerhouse Kansas City Chiefs will be pitted against the feisty Philadelphia Eagles. When the teams collide on February 13 in Glendale, Arizona, 1.9 million Nevadans are expected to watch the big game.
In preparation for the Super Bowl, Nevadans are projected to spend nearly $160 million on televisions, furniture, team apparel and food, RAN estimates.
The estimates are based on a recent survey by the National Retail Federation (NRF), which found that 192.0 million Americans plan to watch the Super Bowl this year.
Viewers plan to spend an average of $85.36 on items to enhance the celebration, an increase of 8.2 percent from the $78.92 reported last year.
According to the NRF, food and beverages are once again the most popular purchase, as 79 percent of viewers plan to stock up on their favorite snacks and drinks for the big game. Viewers will also purchase team apparel or accessories (12 percent), televisions (10 percent), decorations (7 percent) and furniture (7 percent).
Additionally, the NRF found that 42 percent of viewers think that the game itself is the most important part of Super Bowl Sunday. Other top reasons to tune into the broadcast included the commercials (19 percent) and the halftime show (18 percent).
• 187,000 Televisions – According to the NRF, 10 percent of viewers plan to purchase a television this year, up slightly from 2022. In the Silver State, that equates to roughly 187,000 television purchases.
• 225,000 Team Apparel Purchases – According to the NRF, the share of viewers planning to purchase team apparel jumped 1 percent from last year. Based on that figure, RAN estimates 225,000 viewers will purchase new team apparel this year.
• 131,000 Decorating Fans – Roughly 7 percent of viewers plan to purchase decorations, down from 8 percent last year, according to the NRF survey. RAN estimates that 131,000 viewers in Nevada have plans to purchase decorations for their Super Bowl parties this year.
• 13.8 Million Chicken Wings – The National Chicken Council estimates 1.45 billion wings will be consumed nationwide during the big game, up from 1.42 billion in 2022. RAN projects that 13.8 million chicken wings will be eaten in Nevada during the game this year.
• $192 Million Wagered – According to the Nevada Gaming Control Board, gross wagering on the Super Bowl totaled $179.8 million in 2022. RAN projects gross wagering on the game at Nevada sportsbooks to be approach $185.0 million this year.
(Retail Association of Nevada)