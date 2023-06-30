Weather Alert

...Summer Heat Arrives For the 4th of July Weekend... * Our first significant bout with heat this year begins as we head into the holiday weekend. Temperatures will peak on Saturday and Sunday with afternoon highs from the mid 90s to near 100 in lower valleys with 80s in Sierra communities. Temperatures will only cool down by a few degrees as we reach the 4th of July. It will feel notably hotter compared to the recent period of cool weather. Be prepared for heat health impacts, especially for vulnerable populations and those recreating outdoors for extended periods. As always, never leave children or pets inside unattended vehicles where the heat will be life threatening! * This upcoming heat will also lead to accelerated high elevation snowmelt, bringing rises on some creeks and streams. These faster cold flows which can create dangerous conditions for those seeking relief in area waterways or crossing streams on area trails.