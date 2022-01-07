Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...West to southwest winds of 20 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Wind prone areas along Highway 395 and I-580 will occasionally gust to 60 mph. * WHERE...Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area. * WHEN...Until 7 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Now is the time to secure loose outdoor items such as patio furniture, holiday decorations, and trash cans before winds increase which could blow these items away. Use caution if driving on north to south oriented roads as strong crosswinds may result in hazardous driving conditions, especially for high profile vehicles. &&

...GUSTY WINDS AND LIGHT SIERRA AND NORTHEAST CALIFORNIA SNOW TODAY... * A fast moving system will bring increased winds today. Gusts may reach 30-40 mph in valley locations, as high as 50 mph for wind prone spots along Highway 395, and 80-100 mph for exposed Sierra ridges. This will result in travel and recreational impacts including bumpy airplane rides, choppy lake waters, and rough Sierra backcountry conditions. * This system will bring light rain and snow today, mainly for the Sierra from Ebbetts Pass northward and for northeast California north and west of Susanville. While only a few inches of snow is expected for Sierra passes, it doesn't take much to cause travel slow downs. If you are traveling, be sure to check road conditions with CALTRANS in California and NDOT in Nevada.