...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST SATURDAY...
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH
LATE SUNDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds 15 to 25 mph
with gusts up to 45 mph. For the High Wind Watch, southwest
winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible.
* WHERE...Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area.
* WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, until 7 AM PST Saturday. For the
High Wind Watch, from late Saturday night through late Sunday
night.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power
lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Now is the time to secure loose outdoor items such as patio
furniture, holiday decorations, and trash cans before winds
increase which could blow these items away. The best thing to do
is prepare ahead of time by making sure you have extra food and
water on hand, flashlights with spare batteries and/or candles in
the event of a power outage.
&&
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 11 PM PST
SATURDAY...
* CHANGES...Adjusted snowfall totals.
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4
inches, except 4 to 8 inches above 5000 feet. Winds gusting as
high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area.
* WHEN...From 4 AM to 11 PM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Strong
and gusty winds could cause tree damage and low visibility in
blowing snow.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid travel if possible, you could be stuck in your vehicle for
many hours. If you must travel, prepare for long delays and carry
an emergency kit with extra food, water and clothing. If you stay
home, have a backup plan in case of power outages.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST SATURDAY...
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH
LATE SUNDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds 15 to 25 mph
with gusts up to 45 mph. For the High Wind Watch, southwest
winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible.
* WHERE...Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area.
* WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, until 7 AM PST Saturday. For the
High Wind Watch, from late Saturday night through late Sunday
night.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power
lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Now is the time to secure loose outdoor items such as patio
furniture, holiday decorations, and trash cans before winds
increase which could blow these items away. The best thing to do
is prepare ahead of time by making sure you have extra food and
water on hand, flashlights with spare batteries and/or candles in
the event of a power outage.
&&