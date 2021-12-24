Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST SATURDAY... ...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. For the High Wind Watch, southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible. * WHERE...Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area. * WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, until 7 AM PST Saturday. For the High Wind Watch, from late Saturday night through late Sunday night. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Now is the time to secure loose outdoor items such as patio furniture, holiday decorations, and trash cans before winds increase which could blow these items away. The best thing to do is prepare ahead of time by making sure you have extra food and water on hand, flashlights with spare batteries and/or candles in the event of a power outage. &&

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 11 PM PST SATURDAY... * CHANGES...Adjusted snowfall totals. * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches, except 4 to 8 inches above 5000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 11 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Strong and gusty winds could cause tree damage and low visibility in blowing snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid travel if possible, you could be stuck in your vehicle for many hours. If you must travel, prepare for long delays and carry an emergency kit with extra food, water and clothing. If you stay home, have a backup plan in case of power outages. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST SATURDAY... ...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. For the High Wind Watch, southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible. * WHERE...Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area. * WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, until 7 AM PST Saturday. For the High Wind Watch, from late Saturday night through late Sunday night. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Now is the time to secure loose outdoor items such as patio furniture, holiday decorations, and trash cans before winds increase which could blow these items away. The best thing to do is prepare ahead of time by making sure you have extra food and water on hand, flashlights with spare batteries and/or candles in the event of a power outage. &&