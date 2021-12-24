Shark Attack
MGN

A surfer was killed in an apparent shark attack off Morro Bay in central California late Friday morning.

Authorities responded to State Parks Beach just after 10:45 a.m. to find the unidentified surfer on the beach after he was pulled from the water.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

San Luis Obispo County Coroner’s Office with State Parks are investigating the incident.

The beaches in Morro Bay and State Parks area will remain open, but authorities have ordered beachgoers to stay out of the water for the next 24 hours.