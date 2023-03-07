In the spirit of the Irish, Nevadans are projected to spend a record-setting $66.8 million on their celebrations, according to the Retail Association of Nevada (RAN), based on a survey from the National Retail Federation (NRF).
Nationwide, 61 percent of consumers said they plan to celebrate the traditional Irish holiday, with average spending expected to rise to an all-time high of $43.84 per person. The participation rate is 7 percentage points higher than last year, while total spending of $6.8 billion is $1 billion higher than a year ago.
“Nevada retailers are ready to support record-setting consumer purchasing to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day,” said Bryan Wachter, Senior Vice President of RAN. “As we approach the spring and summer seasons, retailers are striking a careful balance to meet consumer demands with ongoing uncertainty as interest rates continue to climb.”
True to modern customs, wearing green is the number-one celebration plan, with 80 percent of respondents indicating that they would wear green. The second most-popular celebration is making a special dinner, which 31 percent of respondents said they would do. A large number of respondents also indicated that they will decorate their home or offices (26 percent) or attend a party at a bar or restaurant (25 percent). Other plans include attending a private party (15 percent), attending a parade (15 percent) and hosting a party (12 percent).
St. Patrick’s Day 2023 is set to be the most-celebrated in tracked history, besting 2018 when 60.0 percent of consumers indicated they would celebrate.
Notably, 25 percent of respondents plan to celebrate at a bar or restaurant this year, which is the highest mark since the pandemic. This matches pre-pandemic participation, a strong indication that people are again embracing social holidays and celebrating out with friends and family.
(Retail Association of Nevada)