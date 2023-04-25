A surviving roommate from the homicides of four Idaho college students has filed a subpoena in Washoe County court to fight her from testifying in the case in Idaho.
Bethany Funke was inside an off-campus rental home on November 13th when 28-year-old doctoral student Bryan Kohberger allegedly stabbed to death 21-year-old Madison Mogen, 21-year-old Kaylee Goncalves, 20-year-old Xana Kernodle and Kernodle's boyfriend, 20-year-old Ethan Chapin.
Funke filed a motion on Friday in Washoe District Court to dismiss a subpoena Kohberger's attorneys previously filed to force her to testify in his defense.
Court documents state that Funke lives in Washoe County.
Koeberger is scheduled to appear at a preliminary hearing in June. He is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and burglary. Prosecutors have yet to reveal if they intend to seek the death penalty.
His attorneys say her testimony is vital and could clear their client.
Funke's public defender says in court documents that "there is no authority for an Idaho criminal defendant to summon a Nevada witness to Idaho for preliminary hearing...."
Kohberger was arrested on December 30th in Pennsylvania.
Meanwhile, CBS News reports that the Idaho Supreme Court on Monday rejected a request by 30 news organizations to lift a gag order.
(CBS News contributed to this report.)