Police in Susanville arrested an 18-year-old man after he allegedly trying to rob a gas station at gunpoint.
On Thursday, June 15 at approximately 9:22 a.m., officers with the Susanville Police Department were dispatched to the Chevron Gas Station located at 1530 Main Street on a report of an armed robbery in progress.
When officers arrived at the gas station, they observed the owner of the gas station on top of the suspect, holding him down for safety.
Officers say they recovered the gun that was allegedly used in the attempted robbery.
Police arrested Bluestrarr Maudie Sue Hefner and faces charges of attempted robbery and resisting arrest.