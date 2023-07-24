Susanville Police are investigating two shootings that happened 14 hours apart from one another on Main Street on Sunday.
A man was hospitalized in critical condition after a shooting on Main Street early Sunday morning.
Susanville Police responded to The Frontier Inn at 4:40 a.m. to find a 48-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
The man was unconscious and immediately taken to a hospital outside the area for treatment.
With the help of the Lassen County Sheriff's Office, authorities began taking witness statements. The investigation is in its early stages, according to a release from the Susanville Police Department.
A suspect has not been identified, but there is a person of interest. Their information will be released soon according to the Susanville PD.
Just over 14 hours later at 6:55 p.m. Susanville Police are investigating a shooting that injured another man on Main Street.
Police say when they got on scene, in the parking lot of Burger King, they found the victim across the street with a gunshot wound to his lower body.
Police say the suspect car in this shooting is described as a blue 4-door, with one person inside leaving the scene westbound on Main Street.
They say that the victim, a 36-year-old man, would not tell officers about what led to the incident, or who the shooter was – and they say the victim and alleged shooter knew each other.
If you have any information on these shootings that can help authorities, call the Susanville Police Department at 530-257-5605.