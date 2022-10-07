The Carson City Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal hit and run crash that occurred Thursday afternoon.
The crash happened near the intersection of Stewart St. and Little Lane around 5:12 p.m. on Thursday, October 6, 2022.
It's unknown what led up to the crash but the sheriff's office says the pedestrian suffered fatal injuries.
A suspect was later identified and arrested.
The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is looking to the community for any additional information involving this investigation.
If you have any information, you are asked to contact Deputy Jessica Dickey at jdickey@carson.org or Sgt. Matt Smith at msmith@carson.org